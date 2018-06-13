Cardlytics (CDLX) versus InterXion (INXN) Head-To-Head Review

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and InterXion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 3.45 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -2.77 InterXion $552.66 million 8.56 $44.15 million $0.69 95.91

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A InterXion 8.46% 7.62% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and InterXion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83 InterXion 0 0 11 0 3.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. InterXion has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given InterXion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InterXion is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

InterXion beats Cardlytics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

