29,456 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,765,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,869,984. The company has a market cap of $307.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.