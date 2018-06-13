Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catchmark Timber Trust earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9384096280049 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Catchmark Timber Trust traded down $0.15, hitting $12.77, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

