Ccore Price Up 54.1% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $171,357.00 and $89.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00603830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00231891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00093510 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

