LSV Asset Management Raises Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.90% of CECO Environmental worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 213,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,215.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental traded down $0.14, hitting $6.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,836. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

