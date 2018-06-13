Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CELG. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Celgene opened at $77.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

