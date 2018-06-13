Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,927 Intel Co. (INTC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Intel traded up $0.21, reaching $55.03, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 22,514,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,955,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $66,374.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,192 shares of company stock valued at $693,559 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

