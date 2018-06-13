Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,608,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,898,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 713,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 961,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,560. POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st.

