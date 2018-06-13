Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,713,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,021,000 after purchasing an additional 593,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,661,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,032,000 after purchasing an additional 348,471 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,137,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,852,000.

VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL traded down $0.05, reaching $56.65, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 479,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,537. VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

