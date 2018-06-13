iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $4,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,229 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

