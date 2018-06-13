Reviewing CGG (CGG) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX)

Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS: CEGX) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cardinal Energy Group and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and CGG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CGG $1.32 billion 0.04 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

Cardinal Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.9%. Cardinal Energy Group does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -2, suggesting that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A CGG 20.85% 27.17% 6.86%

Summary

CGG beats Cardinal Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

About CGG

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

