Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,582 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 2,147,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,629,000 after acquiring an additional 450,393 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,848,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,181,000 after acquiring an additional 753,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,947,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy traded down $0.77, reaching $64.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,666,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,166. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.