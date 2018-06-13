Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Receives $30.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Cheniere Energy Partners traded up $0.23, reaching $28.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,166. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 99.47% and a return on equity of 150,656.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,298,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,918,000 after purchasing an additional 621,253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,254,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 518,646 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,111,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 194,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 382.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 360,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

