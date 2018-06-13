Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 74.98% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of Choice Hotels International traded down $0.80, reaching $80.75, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,694.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.