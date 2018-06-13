Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Chubb by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 633,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,617,000 after buying an additional 189,817 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 56,597 shares worth $7,967,528. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

