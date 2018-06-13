CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.06.

In related news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

