16,875 Shares in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,011. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDSO stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,273. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.73 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

