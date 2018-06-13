Koch Industries Inc. Buys 1,884 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,749,000 after buying an additional 175,524 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $107,468.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 9,297 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $1,307,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,721 shares of company stock worth $2,063,580. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress traded up $0.25, reaching $145.54, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.17. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $636.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.66 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.