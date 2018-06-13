HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $10,067,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup traded down $0.32, reaching $67.29, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 17,530,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,094. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

