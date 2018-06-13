Citizens (CIZN) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9166537906968 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of -0.42. Citizens has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $266,912.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

