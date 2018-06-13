ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Consol Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Consol Energy by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consol Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consol Energy by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,612. Consol Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

