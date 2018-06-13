ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 149,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,506. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 7,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

