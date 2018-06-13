Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Share Price

Press coverage about Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland BioLabs earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.6094961265878 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBLI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 115.60% and a negative net margin of 578.89%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

