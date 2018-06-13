CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

CME stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $174.36.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,320,171 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.