Head to Head Survey: CMS Energy (CMS) & Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Duke Energy and CMS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 3 7 5 0 2.13 CMS Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50

Duke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $82.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. CMS Energy has a consensus target price of $47.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Duke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 12.33% 8.10% 2.46% CMS Energy 7.48% 14.33% 2.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CMS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CMS Energy pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Duke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy and CMS Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $23.57 billion 2.15 $3.06 billion $4.57 15.85 CMS Energy $6.58 billion 1.86 $460.00 million $2.17 19.96

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy. Duke Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Energy beats CMS Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,506 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 526,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind and 63 solar facilities with a capacity of 2,907 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segment's transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,431 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,098 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,665 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segment's gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,672 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,194 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. This segment owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,203 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

