Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,534,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,359,000 after buying an additional 2,182,812 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,190,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,367,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,818,000 after purchasing an additional 279,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CMS Energy by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,234,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $46,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $258,386.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock worth $817,617. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy traded down $0.21, hitting $43.09, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,394. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

