Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after buying an additional 40,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 189,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter valued at about $23,493,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

CNOOC traded down $1.46, reaching $171.01, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $185.72.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.8221 per share. This is a boost from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.56. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

