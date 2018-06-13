HM Payson & Co. Has $10.25 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,209,000 after buying an additional 303,690 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 109,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,087. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,401,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.