Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,543.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

