Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Position Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,659.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Carlisle Companies traded down $3.37, hitting $107.14, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.