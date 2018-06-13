Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.34 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,991,000 after purchasing an additional 653,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,957,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH traded down $3.61, hitting $101.07, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.87%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,879.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.