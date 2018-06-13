Critical Contrast: Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) versus Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCE) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 1 3 4 0 2.38 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Coca-Cola European Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola European Partners is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.50 $777.64 million $2.39 16.23 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.29 $96.53 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 5.70% 15.52% 5.61% Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.93% 8.14% 1.13%

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Coca-Cola European Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

