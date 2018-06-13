Comparing Strattec Security (STRT) and QF Liquidation (QTWWQ)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and QF Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $417.33 million 0.32 $7.19 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 2.34% 6.02% 3.69% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. QF Liquidation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Strattec Security beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About QF Liquidation

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

