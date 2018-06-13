Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compugen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.5331585312074 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Compugen stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. CIBC started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

