Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Container Store Group opened at $8.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 925.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 438,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 141,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

