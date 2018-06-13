Head-To-Head Contrast: Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) and Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) and Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Charter Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charter Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Charter Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Charter Financial.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charter Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charter Financial pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Charter Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Charter Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Charter Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.49 $10.24 million $0.53 16.32 Charter Financial $75.10 million 4.98 $14.43 million $0.95 26.02

Charter Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Charter Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 18.30% 10.40% 1.06% Charter Financial 19.24% 6.92% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Charter Financial

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and investment securities; and commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans, including loans on deposits, automobile loans, mobile home loans, and various other installment loans. In addition, the company provides various community banking services, such as online banking and bill payment services, mobile banking, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, and debit and ATM card services. It operates through a network of 22 branch offices in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in West Point, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.