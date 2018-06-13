Reviewing Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Terreno Realty 0 4 7 0 2.64

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Terreno Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.89 $136.00 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $132.48 million 16.00 $53.09 million $1.09 34.74

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Terreno Realty pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 30.42% 4.20% 1.75% Terreno Realty 40.10% 5.59% 3.62%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Brookfield Property Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $265 billion in assets under management.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

