Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corcept Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.171589551641 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics traded up $0.28, reaching $19.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,228,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.94. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.05% and a return on equity of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $141,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $897,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.