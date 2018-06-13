Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $45.57 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,129 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Cousins Properties worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties traded down $0.24, reaching $9.59, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

