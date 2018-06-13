Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.99) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 578.78 ($7.71).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST stock opened at GBX 429.80 ($5.72) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 466.81 ($6.22) and a one year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.63).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 23.80 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.35%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Stephen Stone sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £1,207,500 ($1,607,642.12). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £50,520 ($67,261.35).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.