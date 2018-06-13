Analyzing Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) and HAVAS (HAVSF)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) and HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Publicis Groupe and HAVAS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 3 2 0 2.40 HAVAS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and HAVAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A HAVAS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAVAS has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and HAVAS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $10.95 billion 1.44 $974.31 million $1.27 13.50 HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than HAVAS.

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HAVAS does not pay a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats HAVAS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business. The company also provides media consulting/media planning and media buying services. In addition, it is involved in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and intranets, online direct marketing consulting, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and all forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of communications in the areas of healthcare and well-being under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in consumer goods, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About HAVAS

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

