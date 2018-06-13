Reviewing Amgen (AMGN) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -34.51% -29.74% -23.94% Amgen 9.67% 35.80% 12.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $482.25 million 22.40 -$125.53 million ($0.88) -77.57 Amgen $22.85 billion 5.35 $1.98 billion $12.58 14.69

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seattle Genetics and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 0 7 10 0 2.59 Amgen 0 11 10 0 2.48

Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $65.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $193.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Seattle Genetics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Seattle Genetics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops enfortumab vedotin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; and tisotumab vedotin that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with cervical cancer and solid tumors. In addition, it conducts phase 3 clinical trials of ADCETRIS which includes ECHELON-1 for patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma; ECHELON-2 for patients with newly diagnosed CD30-expressing MTCL; and the CHECKMATE 812 for patients with relapsed or refractory or transplant-ineligible, and advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Further, the company's earlier stage clinical pipeline includes six other ADC programs consisting of ladiratuzumab vedotin, denintuzumab mafodotin, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-CD33A, and SGN-CD352A, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, including SEA-CD40 and SGN-2FF. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc., PSMA Development Company LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., and Genmab A/S, as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

