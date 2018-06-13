Critical Review: Energy Recovery (ERII) & Bodycote (BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS: BYPLF) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bodycote and Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $814.32 million 2.99 N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.38 $12.35 million $0.07 124.43

Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bodycote.

Volatility and Risk

Bodycote has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.29, meaning that its stock price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bodycote and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Bodycote.

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 22.35% 6.13% 3.08%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Bodycote on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include specialized plasma spray, high velocity oxygen fuel, and thermo-chemically formed coatings to enhance wear resistance. It serves aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

