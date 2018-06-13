Comparing NetScout Systems (NTCT) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 1.07 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -8.13 NetScout Systems $986.79 million 2.37 $79.81 million $0.99 29.44

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -6.59% -17.07% -4.47% NetScout Systems 8.06% 4.07% 2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Streamline Health Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

