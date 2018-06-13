EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) vs. VOXX International (VOXX) Critical Survey

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and VOXX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 3.04% 14.54% 7.65% VOXX International 6.40% -0.36% -0.25%

Risk and Volatility

EACO has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOXX International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EACO and VOXX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $156.95 million 0.36 $4.05 million N/A N/A VOXX International $507.09 million 0.27 $35.30 million $0.03 190.00

VOXX International has higher revenue and earnings than EACO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of VOXX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EACO and VOXX International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A VOXX International 0 1 0 0 2.00

VOXX International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given VOXX International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VOXX International is more favorable than EACO.

Summary

VOXX International beats EACO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives in its 48 sales offices and 7 distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

