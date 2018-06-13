Financial Analysis: Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) & BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ: BCOR) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BLUCORA INC Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

BLUCORA INC Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $36.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BLUCORA INC Common Stock is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BLUCORA INC Common Stock 7.84% 13.11% 7.13% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BLUCORA INC Common Stock $509.56 million 3.43 $27.03 million $1.22 30.45 Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.72 $3.00 billion $1.99 15.33

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BLUCORA INC Common Stock. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BLUCORA INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BLUCORA INC Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BLUCORA INC Common Stock beats Zurich Insurance Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.