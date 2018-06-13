Critical Review: PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) vs. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) and PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 43.49% 29.44% 8.50% PROVIDENT Finl/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Credit Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 4 3 1 0 1.63 PROVIDENT Finl/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus price target of $276.71, suggesting a potential downside of 24.22%. Given Credit Acceptance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Acceptance is more favorable than PROVIDENT Finl/S.

Risk & Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT Finl/S has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credit Acceptance and PROVIDENT Finl/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 6.35 $470.20 million $20.44 17.86 PROVIDENT Finl/S $1.54 billion 0.78 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.06

Credit Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROVIDENT Finl/S. PROVIDENT Finl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PROVIDENT Finl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Credit Acceptance does not pay a dividend. PROVIDENT Finl/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PROVIDENT Finl/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats PROVIDENT Finl/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

PROVIDENT Finl/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

