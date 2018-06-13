Comparing Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) & Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) and Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Access National pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Access National has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Access National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 5.58 $24.76 million $0.73 22.49 Access National $127.57 million 4.70 $16.50 million $1.61 17.98

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Access National. Access National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Access National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 17.38% 5.43% 0.87% Access National 15.48% 7.79% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northfield Bancorp and Access National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Access National 0 2 4 0 2.67

Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Access National has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Access National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Access National is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Summary

Access National beats Northfield Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

