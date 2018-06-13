Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597,125 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 339,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Crown stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 731,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,373. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 56.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,252,098.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

