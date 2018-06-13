CryptoCarbon Hits One Day Volume of $28,932.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $306,883.00 and approximately $28,932.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00605827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00231805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00094192 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,111 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryptoCarbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.